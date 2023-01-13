Queensland police have cautioned motorists to practice safe driving as severe weather and flooding continues to impact parts of the state.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued flash flooding alerts for areas in north west Queensland on Friday, January 13 with towns including Julia Creek, Hughenden and Richmond set to be drenched with monsoonal downpours and severe thunderstorms over the next week.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms have already affected roads throughout the region in the early part of 2023.
More than 100mm of rain has fallen in Mount Isa since January 1, while up in the Gulf of Carpentaria towns such as Normanton have copped approximately 269mm since the new year.
Police issued a statement saying emergency services were "struggling to comprehend" why some drivers were continuing to ignore warning signs erected on flooded roads.
"Re-think your need to be on the roads as flash flooding can and does occur without warning," the statement said.
"Dirt roads throughout the Shires are hazardous to drive on when wet and can disable a vehicle by bogging.
"A vehicle's power can cut out in water, disabling electric powered windows and locks making a flooded vehicle near impossible to escape."
Police reminded Queenslanders that fines of up to $551 can be issued to motorists who drive through flood waters when there is a sign erected.
"Do not underestimate the ferocity of the flood waters and wet roads," police said.
Temporary road closure signs may include ones which say "Road Closed Due To Flooding Maximum Penalty 200 Units", "Road Closed, No Entry Due To Flooding", "Road Closed", "Water Over Road" or "No Entry".
The warnings come after authorities rescued at least eight people from flooded roads in north west Queensland over a four day period in late December.
The Mount Isa RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew were called in to action on three separate occasions from December 26 to 29.
One man was airlifted to Mount Isa Hospital after leaving Mount Isa for Doomadgee on December 27 before his ute became bogged on a waterlogged road.
"He was in good spirits when we picked him up, though somewhat sunburned as he had gone for a walk to see if anything was nearby but returned to his car, which was the right thing to do," RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Aircrew Officer Billy McCreadie said.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
