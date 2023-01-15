Satellite internet has been installed at a remote health clinic in north west Queensland as part of a trial that could expand throughout the state.
Starlink, a satellite internet service operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, was connected at Urandangi Health Clinic, located 187 kilometres south west of Mount Isa, in December by the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS).
The service was installed as part of a trial aiming to boost connectivity for health services in locations with limited internet coverage.
RFDS Digital Infrastructure Manager for Queensland Adam Carey said healthcare teams at many of the organisation's remote Queensland locations often need to work offline.
"It's incredibly exciting to have connectivity options we have never had before," he said.
"After extensive research and testing, Starlink, which has only recently extended its coverage across parts of outback Queensland, has been identified as the best solution due to its extremely high performance compared to traditional technology."
RFDS Mount Isa Medical Lead Doctor Deidre Stark said the new connection would help improve efficiencies for the GP, nurse, and mental health clinicians who visit Urandangi.
"From having live access to our patient record system, to improving access to remote printing for scripts, a fast and reliable connection will ultimately free up time for clinicians and help us to provide even better care for our patients," Dr Stark said.
Mr Carey said the RFDS would be closely monitoring the service at Urandangi with the hope of rolling out the service to clinic locations state-wide.
"We're also looking into the use of Starlink for remote-locality patient transfer facilities and the RFDS Dental Service, which travels to rural and remote towns to provide dental care."
