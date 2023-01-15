The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Urandangi first to trial satellite internet as part of remote Royal Flying Doctor program

January 16 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satellite internet installed at Urandangi Health Clinic will improve care for patients in the remote outback community. Picture supplied.

Satellite internet has been installed at a remote health clinic in north west Queensland as part of a trial that could expand throughout the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.