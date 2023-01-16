A man was hospitalised over the weekend after being bitten by a snake and airlifted from a north west Queensland pub.
The man, aged in his sixties, was reportedly in good spirits despite having to wait hours for emergency services to meet him.
The man was reportedly bitten by a snake on his property on Friday night, January 13, before making his way to a nearby pub in the Cloncurry region where he received first aid from the owner.
The man would have to wait into the early hours of the next morning for medical help to arrive.
Heavy rain throughout the region meant a rescue chopper wasn't dispatched until after 5:30am on Saturday, January 14.
According to a statement from RACQ LifeFlight Rescue, the man suffered "a suspected dry snake bite".
A dry bite is when the snake strikes but no venom is released. They are typically painful and can cause swelling and redness around the area of the bite.
Paramedics administered initial treatment at the scene before the man was airlifted to Mount Isa Hospital in a stable condition.
