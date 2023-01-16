Temperatures are expected to rise in north west Queensland over the coming week as sunny conditions signal a break from the early year wet weather.
Parts of the region have already received more than 100mm of rain since January 1, while towns up in the Gulf of Carpentaria such as Normanton and Burketown have had more than 250mm in the same period.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, showers are likely to continue up in the Gulf for most of the week, while elsewhere around the Mount Isa region, conditions will remain mostly sunny.
The Bureau's forecast for Mount Isa shows partly cloudy skies for Tuesday with a slight chance of a shower in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach a top of 35 degrees and a low of 24.
Similar conditions are forecast for Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and the slight chance of a shower. Temperatures will likely reach a top of 35 degrees during the day before falling to 24 overnight.
Thursday's forecast shows sunny skies with light morning winds of up to 25km/h becoming light during the evening. Temperatures will reach a top of 37 degrees and a low of 24.
Conditions will remain mostly sunny on Friday and in to the weekend. Temperatures will again reach a top of 37 and a low of 24.
A slight chance of a shower is expected on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures across both days reaching a maximum of 37 degrees.
Up in the Gulf, rain and possible thunderstorms will persist through until Thursday. According to the Bureau's forecast, wet conditions could however, continue through to Sunday.
As for the lake levels, Mount Isa Water Board reports Lake Moondarra is sitting at 38.75 per cent capacity, while Lake Julius is at 100.23 per cent.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.