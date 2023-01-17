A series of pop-up shops will open in north west Queensland to help provide pre-loved back-to-school essentials for financially struggling families.
Centacare NQ will host its annual pop-up shops in Mount Isa and Cloncurry on January 19 and 20, as part of its School Savvy NQ initiative, to help alleviate financial pressures for families.
The shops will provide second-hand uniforms and basic stationery in bundled packs worth no more than five dollars with some items offered free of charge.
Organisers have said 100 per cent of every sale will be reinvested back in to the School Savvy NQ program.
Centacare NQ Director Stephen Burrowes said the community response for donations of second-hand goods had been excellent.
"The donated items will go a long way to ensuring students across the Northwest do not miss out on essential back-to-school items to start the year," he said.
"School Savvy's aim is to break the stigma, we recognise that it can be pretty tough on young kids starting school on day one."
Now in its third year in Cloncurry and its second year in Mount Isa, Mr Burrowes said the program was hoping to increase the number of families it reaches in 2023.
He said the program hoped to ensure all students were "well-equipped and ready to make the most of each new school year, regardless of their family's financial position".
"In 2022, School Savvy NQ helped over 1,000 families attain much-needed back-to-school items," he said.
The pop-up shop will be open in Mount Isa for four hours on Thursday, January 19 from 10am to 2pm at Centacare NQ, 80 Short Street.
Cloncurry's pop-up shop will operate two sessions on January 20 from 9am to 1pm for Prep - Year 5, and 1pm to 5pm for Year 6 - Year 12 at the Cloncurry Neighbourhood Centre, 57 Sheaffle St, Cloncurry.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
