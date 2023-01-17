The North West Star
Three First Nations organisations in western and north west QLD awarded environmental funding

By Jeremy Cook
January 17 2023 - 4:00pm
Waanyi Native Title Aboriginal Corporation, who manage Boodjamulla National Park, were one of more than 20 First Nations organisations awarded funding support. File picture.

The state government has announced more than $1.5 million in funding for First Nations organisations across Queensland to protect land management and cultural practices.

