The state government has announced more than $1.5 million in funding for First Nations organisations across Queensland to protect land management and cultural practices.
Funding was awarded to several organisations around western and north west Queensland in areas near Birdsville, Lawn Hill and Croydon.
The grants will reportedly support projects such as cultural site restoration, mapping of climate change impacts, water catchment planning, erosion control, traditional fire management and inter-generational learning and butterfly habitat protection.
Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon said the organisations will work with their communities and partner organisations to protect important sites and ecological systems.
"First Nations communities have played a central and powerful role in caring for environment, culture and heritage for tens of thousands of years," the minister said.
The Wangkangurru Yarluyandi Aboriginal Corporation, based near Birdsville, will receive $75,000 to investigate Aboriginal site complexes in the traditional lands of the Wangkangurru Yarluyandi people.
The Waanyi Native Title Aboriginal Corporation, based near Lawn Hill, will receive $69,660 to develop a culture plan involving on-country workshops.
The Tagalaka Aboriginal Corporation, based in Croydon, will receive $72,585 to support cultural heritage mapping, environmental protection and cultural site preservation work.
Minister Scanlon said the grants would help boost employment and relations between the government and traditional owners.
"It builds on our commitment to double the number of Indigenous Land and Sea Rangers in Queensland, as well as ongoing partnerships with traditional owners across the state to conserve our natural environment," she said.
"At the same time, these projects will also importantly support more than 100 jobs, whether they be rangers or project officers."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
