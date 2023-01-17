After 50 years in the game, Elders stock agent Blake Munro is pulling up stumps on his long, and successful career.
Mr Munro first started working as an agent with Queensland Primary Producers in 1971, based in Brisbane, before working in the Roma, Alpha and Injune branches.
After being retrenched in 1974 due to Australia's historic cattle slump, he began working for a company called Australian Estates the following year, which experienced six name changes before becoming the Elders company.
During his 47 years with Elders, Mr Munro was based in Brisbane, Wallumbilla, Inglewood, Hughenden, Rolleston, Texas, Longreach, Pittsworth, Roma and Toowoomba, where he is now finishing up his career.
Speaking to Queensland Country Life, Mr Munro said managing the Roma Elders branch and later working as a part of the studstock team were among his career highlights.
"In the early days, I went to Hughenden in about 1979 or 80, and I think I had five wool clients and that was my basis, so we built the business from there," he said.
"The other one that comes to mind is the role of branch manager in Roma. Roma was and still is considered one of the top branches in this state, and I was lucky enough to manage that for about seven years.
"Later in life, I managed the studstock team for 20 plus years, and the last couple of years I handed the reins over to Michael Smith and I was just one of the boys, which I've enjoyed a lot as well."
Having managed a long list of clients throughout his career, Mr Munro said the people he met and worked beside over the last five decades were one of the best things about being agent.
"I've met a lot of very good people on both sides, from a vendor's point of view, and also a buyers point of view, and I've also worked with some very, very good people."
Mr Munro said he was keen to do "all of the typical retirement things," from a few mid-week golf sessions to some volunteer work.
"I'm looking forward to just kicking back and relaxing," he said.
"I like playing golf and, I'm not much of a fisherman, but I certainly like fishing.
"There'll be some travel involved and probably some volunteer work and we'll just see where it runs on from there.
"After 50 years plus in the business, I think it'll be different, and a big change.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.