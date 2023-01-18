Regional Queensland's ongoing love of street beautification has produced 11 finalists for the 2022 Australian Street Art Awards, in six of the 11 categories.
'Digging up the Past', a mural by The Zookeeper, Joel Fergie, and DRAPL, Travis Vinson, that decorates one of Hughenden's water towers, is one of the must-see creations, along with the streetscape revitalisation at Miles, Wandoan's Soldier Settlers Precinct, and Roma's Sculpture Out Back exhibition.
They are being recognised as destinations that are using outdoor art to attract visitors, boost their economy and engage their community.
Gold, silver and bronze winners in the 11 Australian Street Art Awards categories will be announced during an online celebration on Friday, February 10.
Meanwhile, tourism attractions and RV stay options from rural Queensland are amonth the many finalist berths in this year's national Grey Nomad Awards.
They include the Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum of Natural History at Winton, the Big Skies Festival delivered by the Western Downs Regional Council, Charlotte Plains Outback Magic near Cunnamulla, the Dumaresq River Free Camp at Texas, the Outback Queensland Masters golf tournament, Paronella Park in tropical North Queensland, and the Wellshot Hotel at Ilfracombe. Winners will be announced on Friday, February 17.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
