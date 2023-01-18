Australia Day is fast approaching and there is plenty happening right around north west Queensland.
The North West Star has compiled a list of events and celebrations planned by councils across the region for next Thursday, January 26.
If there's an event you'd like us to add, send us an email at nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au and we'll add it to the list.
7am - Free sausage sizzle breakfast at the Civic Gardens on West Street
9am - Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony at the Mount Isa Civic Centre
5pm to 9pm - Australia Day buffet at the Mount Isa Irish Club. $40 per head and bookings are essential.
Splashez Aquatic Centre will also be open with free entry all day.
8:30am - Free community breakfast
9:15am - Australia Day awards ceremony
9am - Citizenship and award ceremony at Cloncurry Community Precinct followed by a free BBQ breakfast.
12pm - Australia Day family pool party at Cloncurry Swimming Pool.
3pm - Community cricket competition at Cloncurry Recreation Grounds. Prizes are available for first place and best dressed teams.
Wednesday January 25, 6pm - Awards ceremony at Julia Creek Combined Sporting Association grounds followed by a free BBQ dinner and a social cricket game under the lights.
7:30am - Free community breakfast at Richmond Golf Club on Hillier Street.
8:30am - Awards Ceremony at the golf club.
5:45am - Australia Day triathlon: First event starts at 6am from the Winton Shire Council Pool.
7:30am - Breakfast at the Winton Shire Council Supper Room.
9am - Awards ceremony at Winton Shire Hall.
9:30am - Great Australian Bites.
8am - Breakfast and awards ceremony at the Diggers Entertainment Centre.
Afternoon - Great Australian Bites at Hughenden Recreational Lake.
8pm - Fireworks display.
8am - Free BBQ breakfast at Normanton Shire Hall.
8:30am - Damper and pie competition at Normanton Shire Hall.
9am - Awards ceremony.
1pm - Golf at Normanton Golf Course.
2pm - Arts and craft at Normanton CWA Show Shed.
2pm to 3pm - Athletics at John Henry Oval.
2pm to 6pm - Pool party at Normanton Town Pool.
2pm to 6pm - Sausage sizzle at Normanton Bowls Club.
6pm - Oz tag at John Henry Oval.
2pm to 6pm - Barefoot bowls, darts, BBQ and bar at Karumba Recreation Club.
3pm to 6pm - Pool party at Karumba Town Pool.
4:30 to 6pm - Athletics at Kath Alexander Park.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
