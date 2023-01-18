The North West Star
Flinders Shire Mayor defends bridge height at Prairie Creek following 200mm rain event

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated January 18 2023 - 4:04pm
The camera at the Prairie Creek Bridge, pictured on January 13 and again on January 16, has given commentators a firsthand view of flood waters submerging the new crossing.

Flinders Shire Council Mayor Jane McNamara is disappointed in comments suggesting that the new causeway across Prairie Creek on the Aramac-Torrens Creek Road should have been built higher.

