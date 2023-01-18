Cricket in Mount Isa returned on the weekend with third placed Panthers toppling the league leading Cavaliers.
Both teams came in to the Saturday January 14 fixture fresh off a month-long Christmas break with the Cavaliers looking to extend their lead at the top of the league table.
The Panthers, sitting five points behind the Cavs on eight points, were vying to stay in the title race with a hopeful win.
The Cavs took to the crease first at Captain Cook Oval notching a healthy 159 run lead off 30 overs losing nine wickets.
Spearheading the bowling attack for the Panthers was a dominant Izra Kaka who took three wickets for 22.
Lebherz and Hussain then led the run chase for the Panthers, posting big totals of 43 and 40 respectively, and helping to bury the Cavs in just 20 overs.
Final score: Cavaliers - 9/159 off 30 overs | Panthers - 5/163 off 20 overs.
Panthers batsmen Mark Lebherz, who notched 43 with the bat, said the team was "really happy" to get the two points.
"It was the last game for a couple of players so it was good to send them out with a win," Lebherz said.
"It reminds us that we can, on our day, compete with anyone when we have a good day."
A loss for the Cavaliers leaves the league leaders firmly in the sights of second and third place on the ladder.
Only three points now separate the third-placed Panthers from the Cavaliers in first.
The Black Stars, who sit in second, also moved within one point of the Cavaliers after the Western Bulls forfeited their round nine fixture.
Mount Isa cricket will break again for one week for the Goldfield Ashes in Charters Towers before returning on January 28.
Ladder as it stands:
Round 10: January 28
Round 11: February 4
Round 12: February 11
Round 13: February 18
Round 14: February 25
Round 15: March 4
Finals will start March 11.
