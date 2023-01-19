A major flood warning has been issued for the Flinders River downstream of Richmond with authorities estimating water levels could peak overnight.
A number of roads across north west Queensland also remain closed due to flooding, including all routes to the Gulf of Carpentaria.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the Flinders River at Walkers Bend was sitting at 6.69 metres and rising at 9:41am on Thursday, January 19.
No significant rainfall has been recorded since 9am on Monday January 16 across the Flinders River catchment, however the Bureau expects showers and thunderstorms forecasted over the coming days could cause renewed river level rises.
A warning issued by the Bureau said major flooding at Walkers Bend could peak at 8 metres overnight.
"Moderate flooding is occurring at Walkers Bend and a peak around the major flood level is possible from overnight Thursday as the upstream floodwaters arrive," the warning said.
"Remember if it's flooded forget it."
For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500 or for life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
