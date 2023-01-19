The state government will invest $1.2 million in to a 10-month trial of additional flight routes to remote communities in the Gulf of Carpentaria.
The trial, which will be operated by Regional Express Airlines (Rex), will introduce flights from Cairns to Normanton and Mornington Island on Mondays and Fridays starting March 6.
Acting Premier Steven Miles made the announcement on January 19, saying Mondays and Fridays were busy days for travel throughout the gulf.
"These flights will provide additional capacity to ensure essential services are delivered in the Gulf," Mr Miles said.
"They will also provide better access to health, education and employment in regional centres such as Cairns and Mount Isa," he said.
"The flights will also provide a boost for tourism to ensure more people can travel to and experience one of the most beautiful and unique parts of the country."
According to the Acting Premier, the Monday flight will depart from Cairns and stop in Normanton and Mornington Island before returning returning to Cairns.
The Friday service will leave from Cairns and stop at Mornington Island first and then Normanton before returning back to Cairns.
Both services will complement Rex's already existing Gulf route, which flies to Burketown and Doomadgee.
Rex General Manager of Network Strategy Warrick Lodge said the airline had operated Gulf route services in partnership with the government since 2015.
"The record passenger numbers achieved during 2022 are a testament to the safe, reliable and affordable services we have delivered to the communities over the past eight years," Mr Lodge said.
"The increase in capacity supports this growth in demand, and will be instrumental in enhancing the social and economic wellbeing of these remote Communities in 2023."
The performance of the trial will be assessed with a decision on the future of the services expected to be made before the end of 2023.
