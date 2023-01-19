The North West Star
Qld government announces ten month trial of flights to Mornington Island and Normanton

JC
By Jeremy Cook
January 19 2023 - 4:00pm
Regional Express Airlines will service additional flights to the Gulf of Carpentaria as part of a 10-month trial beginning in March. File picture.

The state government will invest $1.2 million in to a 10-month trial of additional flight routes to remote communities in the Gulf of Carpentaria.

