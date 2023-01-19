Data has revealed a record amount of vehicle theft was committed across Mount Isa's policing district during the last 12 months.
Queensland police crime statistics show that 274 offences relating to the "unlawful use of a motor vehicle" were reported throughout the Mount Isa district in 2022, the highest number since 2001 when publicly available records begin.
The state's crime map also shows a spate of vehicle-related crime during the first three weeks of 2023.
The map shows 20 "unlawful use of a motor vehicle" offences have already been reported across the Isa district since January 1.
A person can be charged with the unlawful use of a motor vehicle if they are found to have illegally used or possessed any motor vehicle without the consent of the owner, or if they intended to deprive an owner of use and possession of their vehicle.
Passengers found in a vehicle they know was stolen can also be found guilty, according to the Queensland Sentencing Advisory Council.
It comes as the state government announced a raft of changes to youth justice laws in late-December including increased maximum penalties of up to 14 years imprisonment for juvenile car thieves.
A $10 million investment into engine immobilisers in Mount Isa, Townsville and Cairns was also announced.
Traeger MP Robbie Katter criticised the measures, labelling them "a cheap political stunt", while calling for the introduction of mandatory minimum sentencing.
"You're putting a band-aid on a bullet wound," he said.
"[It] will have no effect and no significant impact on this problem at all.
"It's about putting some rigor around the minimum sentencing that will have some effect."
A spokesperson for Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman told the North West Star that the government was "continuing to be tough on the complex causes of crime".
"Mandatory minimum sentencing would assume every offence in a particular category is equally serious, and would remove the discretion of the courts to consider the particular circumstances of each case," the spokesperson said.
"Queensland is working as part of a national agreement to develop a proposal to raise the minimum age of criminal responsibility to 12 years.
"National discussions should be allowed to take their course to facilitate consistency and fairness between jurisdictions, and to ensure community safety remains at the forefront."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
