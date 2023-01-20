Regional Express Airlines (Rex) will resume flights to Karumba for a three week period across January and February, the Carpentaria Shire Council has announced.
Rex flights to and from the remote Gulf community will commence from January 24 through to February 16, with flights departing Karumba Airport on Tuesdays and returning on Thursdays.
Flight Times:
The airline, whose services are run in conjunction with the state government, only operates routes to Karumba when the road from Normanton is cut-off due to flooding.
Roads to Karumba and several other Gulf communities remain cut off after more than 300mm of rain was recorded in locations such as Normanton and Burketown since January 1.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
