Award-winning songwriter and bush poet Kelly Dixon misses Mount Isa just about "all the time", so he wrote a song about it.
Titled "Queen Without A Crown", the song is a celebration of the city's 100th birthday and an ode to a part of the country where he lived for more than two decades.
The former Camooweal and Mount Isa resident, who penned more than 40 songs for Australian country music icon Slim Dusty, now lives on a cattle property near Proston, located approximately 280 kilometres north west of Brisbane.
But that doesn't mean he no longer misses the north west.
"I just love the old place and the surrounding countryside," Dixon told the North West Star.
"She's the Queen of the north west in my book," he said.
"I just love the old town."
Dixon worked in the Mount Isa Mines for four years and as a beef cattle farmer in Camooweal for two decades.
The Golden Guitar-winning country musician said writing the song, which he hopes will be released in July or August, was a "very personal thing" for him and "the people of Mount Isa".
"I don't want the song to be recorded by anybody else," he said.
"I always say that I've never found a town with more friendly people than you find in Mount Isa."
"You walk into the shops there and people smile and say 'hello, can we help you'.
"Everyone sort of makes you feel welcome and it's always been the same.
"I've always thought of it as a great, warm, friendly town."
The outback mining town will celebrate its centenary year in 2023, and a host of festivities have already been pencilled in to the calendar.
Dixon said he'll be celebrating the centenary with a gig all the way down near his property in Proston at his friend's audio shed.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
