Disaster assistance has become available across the state for regional councils, including communities in the Gulf and western Queensland, which have been impacted by flooding and wet weather.
A total of three local government areas were activated for assistance in the Gulf Savannah where heavy rain and road closures across the new year have isolated remote communities.
The areas eligible for assistance included the Carpentaria, Croydon and Mornington Island Shire Councils. Assistance was also made available to the Boulia and Diamantina Shire Councils in the central west.
The disaster funding, which was announced on Thursday, can be used by councils to help repair roads and other essential public infrastructure, as well as covering the cost of counter disaster operations such as evacuation centres.
Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan said councils were working closely with the Queensland Reconstruction Authority to identify where assistance was needed.
"All levels of government will continue to work together to support regional communities as local governments progress their requests for funding assistance," the minister said.
"This assistance will alleviate stress and go to local councils to allow them to get on with their recovery efforts."
Flood damage has impacted communities across north and north west Queensland due to severe thunderstorms and intense rainfall which began in late December.
Roads to Karumba and several other Gulf communities remain cut off after more than 300mm of rain was recorded in locations such as Normanton and Burketown since January 1, while flood warnings remain in place right across the region.
Acting Federal Emergency Management Minister Catherine King said the federal government was continuing to receive information from councils and will "look to extend assistance to other areas if requested".
"This weather event is far-reaching and communities are experiencing substantial road closures, with some isolated by flooded and damaged roads, she said.
Disaster funding is jointly funded between the state and federal governments through the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
