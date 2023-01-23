The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Katter: Government's youth crime measures 'nothing more than safe political responses and posturing'

By Robbie Katter
Updated January 23 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traeger MP Robbie Katter. Picture supplied.

The youth crime crisis has not only once again revealed the Queensland Labor Government's ineffective way of dealing with a problem but also exposes their disregard to the regions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.