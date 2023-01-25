William Barton is widely recognised as one of the world's finest traditional didgeridoo players.
For more than two decades, his music has taken him all over the world to places like London, Berlin, the Beijing Olympics and Anzac Cove.
He was the first artist to combine the didgeridoo with classical western sounds and orchestral ensembles.
In November 2022, the ARIA-award winning musical prodigy was named Queensland Australian of the Year, which was accepted by his mum Delmae Barton.
But it was on a cattle station in Mount Isa where, with the influence of his mother, his late father Alfred Barton and uncle Arthur Peterson, his love for the digeridoo began.
Barton was born in Mount Isa, but left at the age of 12 to pursue a musical career in Sydney. Almost thirty years later, the Kalkadoon man said his memories growing up in the area continue to have a profound impact on his music.
"I remember those feelings ... of connection to country with mum and dad and that special feeling of growing up with the elders," he said.
"I remember the smell of when we would go over certain country and a lot of the native flora and fauna."
Barton describes his musical influences as a "bit of a mismatch".
He was taught by his uncle Arthur, an elder of the Wannyi, Lardil and Kalkadunga people, how to play the didgeridoo from the early age age of seven.
At the same time, he has fond memories of listening to his father play guitar around the campfire at his childhood home on Miles Street, and of his teenage years listening to hard rock like Bon Scott's AC/DC.
"There was always country or western music on 24/7 almost," he said.
But within all this was his mother, Aunty Delmae Barton, a formidable singer, songwriter and poet.
"Mum contributed to playing classical music too as a child," he said.
"To see that that I have the opportunity ... [she'd be] sacrificing her opportunities at times in my younger days.
"I try to bring mum in to concerts when I can to share that success with her."
