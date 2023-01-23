The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Mount Isa Mayor says '2023 will be a year of celebrating'

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated January 23 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Isa City Council has confirmed a bank holiday for February 24, one day after Mount Isa Day. Picture supplied.

Mount Isa will observe its long awaited 100th birthday with a bank holiday, the council has confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.