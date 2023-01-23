Mount Isa will observe its long awaited 100th birthday with a bank holiday, the council has confirmed.
The bank holiday will be celebrated on February 24 2023, one day after Mount Isa Day. Bank holidays differ from a regular public holiday in that they are typically appointed for special events or commemorative days upon the request of a local government.
Penalty rates won't apply and according to the council, the special holiday will apply to schools and some government departments while businesses can elect to remain open if they choose.
While there are plenty of events planned around Mount Isa Day, Mayor Danielle Slade said the centenary would be year-long celebration.
"It doesn't matter if you were born here or have been here for five minutes," she said.
"You are now part of our great history and 2023 will be a year of celebrating Mount Isa and our wonderful community."
The centenary festivities will also offer a chance to reflect on the region's traditional owners.
Mount Isa is located on the land of the Kalkadoon people who first came in to contact with European pastoralists and miners in the mid-1860s.
Then in 1923, mining prospector John Campbell Miles discovered one of the world's richest deposits of copper, silver and zinc which led to the establishment of the mines and the community we now know of as Mount Isa.
Mr Miles lodged a claim with the Assay Office on February 23 that same year which is the date now commemorated as Mount Isa Day.
Mayor Slade said February 23 was a day of reflection.
"It will be a time to reflect, pay tribute to our great pioneers and also honour the area's Traditional Owners, the Kalkadoons, who have taken care of pristine country for 65,000 years," she said.
The council has also announced a blockbuster line-up of events for Mount Isa Day including free entertainment, bars, and live music at Kruttschnitt Oval starting at 6pm.
There will also be a free morning tea for all residents and guests at the Civic Centre from 9am.
Country music star Tania Kernaghan and former Mount Isa resident Craig "Macca" McGown, who both hosted the popular Network Ten caravanning and camping lifestyle program What's Up Downunder together, will join forces again to host the morning tea and the evening event.
The morning will feature the launch of the Mount Isa City Library's long-awaited Isa In Images project, which involves the digitisation of thousands of historical photographs of the city.
"The morning tea will be important for our older generation, who may not be able to get to Kruttschnitt Oval on the evening," Cr Slade said.
"I want to thank Cr Peta MacRae for chairing the Mount Isa 100 Years Committee and all those community members who contributed to it, but this event is only the beginning."
Other Mount Isa Day events include the official opening of the upgraded Family Fun Park and the surrounding precinct, free entry to Splashez Aquatic Centre from 4pm-7pm and then all day on February 24, and specialised tours of Hard Times Mine on February 23 and 24.
Hard Times Mine will reportedly host special tours at various other times throughout the year to correspond with key moments of the 100 Year Celebrations.
