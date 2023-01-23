Cricket enthusiasts, some from as far away as Melbourne, transcended on Charters Towers over the weekend for the renowned Goldfield Ashes cricket tournament.
Rain the week prior did little to set back organisers from going ahead with the event for more than 200 nominated teams, back up around pre-COVID levels.
There was also a notable rise in the amount of women's teams.
Around 60 fields were prepared for the big weekend, including at the Eventide Nursing Home and 16 pitches at the Charters Towers airport.
The social winners were Wattle Wackers ahead of Inghamvale Housos.
The ladies was taken out by FBI over Black Bream while the B2 winners was Jungle Patrol 2 and runner up to Nudeballers.
The B1 winners were Wanderers Cricket Club White ahead of Scott Minto X1. The A grade winners were Malcheks Cricket Club over Burnett Bushpigs.
D Usher from Scott Minto X1 was the player of the carnival. The best partnership was D Bestman and D Usher with 435.
