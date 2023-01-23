The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Temperatures to hit 40 degrees in north west Queensland, while more rain possible for Gulf

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated January 23 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Temperatures are tipped to rise across north west Queensland, the forecast shows. File picture.

Temperatures are expected to tip 40 degrees across north west Queensland over the next week while isolated communities up in the Gulf could be hit with more rain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.