Temperatures are expected to tip 40 degrees across north west Queensland over the next week while isolated communities up in the Gulf could be hit with more rain.
The Bureau of Meteorology's forecast shows a return to the formidable summer heat with locations like Birdsville reaching as high 44 degrees.
Roads to towns up in the Gulf remain closed after weeks of heavy rain. This rain could continue with the Bureau predicting possible showers scattered across the week.
In Mount Isa, conditions will remain mostly sunny with possible afternoon and evening showers developing throughout the week.
Tuesday's forecast for the Isa shows a slight chance of a shower and thunderstorm in the late afternoon and evening, and high temperatures reaching a top of 40 degrees and a low of 25 degrees.
Similar conditions are forecast for Wednesday with mostly sunny skies in the morning and a medium chance of showers and a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will hit a top 38 degrees during the day and a low of 26 overnight.
Thursday will remain partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and a storm in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are predicted to reach 39 degrees during the day before falling to a low of 27.
Afternoon showers and storms could hit again on Friday after a sunny start to the day while temperatures reach a maximum of 40 degrees and a minimum of 26.
Similar conditions will continue over the weekend with the forecast showing high maximum temperatures of 40 degrees on Saturday and 38 degrees on Sunday. Up to 3mm of rain could fall on Sunday alongside a possible thunderstorm.
As for the lake levels, Mount Isa Water Board reports Lake Moondarra is sitting at 37.73 per cent capacity, while Lake Julius is at 99.47 per cent.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
