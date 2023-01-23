Flinders Shire Council will be offering $5k housing grants while auctioning off 48 blocks of land across Hughenden, Prairie and Torrens Creek to drive population growth in the region.
The blocks of land, which range from 809m2 to 1.303 hectares, will be sold via auction online at Grays.com between February 10 to 13.
The housing grants will be offered to eligible applicants on top of other grants offered by the state and federal government for which house buyers may be eligible.
Flinders Shire Mayor Jane McNamara said the blocks will suit a variety of people wanting to take advantage of affordable land and housing opportunities in the region.
"It will be hard to find a better deal anywhere in Australia," she said.
"The large size of the blocks means you will be able to enjoy the wide, open spaces that the region has to offer.
"Whether you're looking to retire and need an affordable home base for travel, are a young person or have a young family looking to own your first home, or an investor wanting high returns on investment, these blocks of land will suit you.
"The blocks are flat and serviced, meaning they allow for easy and cheaper construction, and are in close proximity to supermarkets, medical and aged care facilities, three schools, a recreational lake, an early learning centre, parks, and community swimming pool."
The land sales form part of Flinders Shire Council's commitment to support an increase in the supply of housing in the region to improve workforce retention and attraction.
Cr McNamara said that for a small town, there was "enormous opportunity" for both home buyers and rental investors.
"Both our traditional industries such as cattle, rail, transport and tourism, and new industries such as renewable energy have strong growth prospects," she said.
"The affordability of land, combined with career opportunities available in these industries and the lifestyle our region has to offer, makes investing in the Flinders Shire a very enticing opportunity."
