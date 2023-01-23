The North West Star
48 blocks of land up to 1.303 hectares in size to go to auction in north west Queensland

January 24 2023 - 8:01am
Hughenden, which lies at the heart of the Flinders Shire, boasts a population of 1,136. Picture supplied.

Flinders Shire Council will be offering $5k housing grants while auctioning off 48 blocks of land across Hughenden, Prairie and Torrens Creek to drive population growth in the region.

