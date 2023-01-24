The North West Star
Overhaul of health care facilities announced for Doomadgee

JC
By Jeremy Cook
January 25 2023 - 8:00am
Health services in Doomadgee will be replaced by 2025, the state government announced. File picture.

Health care facilities up in the Gulf are set for an overhaul after the announcement that Doomadgee Hospital will be replaced by 2025.

