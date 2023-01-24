Health care facilities up in the Gulf are set for an overhaul after the announcement that Doomadgee Hospital will be replaced by 2025.
The state government announced yesterday that plans for the new Doomadgee Hospital and Community Health Centre will go to tender in 2023.
The existing facility has been at the centre of an ongoing coronial inquest which began in 2022 after an ABC's Four Corners episode raised allegations of poor health practices, leading to the deaths of three women.
The new facilities, which were announced alongside upgrades to health services in Millmerran, will continue to provide 24-hour inpatient, accident and emergency care delivered alongside clinical review processes.
At this stage, the cost is unclear.
Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said the upgrade would improve patient and staff experience by delivering "more contemporary clinical spaces".
"The existing health facilities in Doomadgee and Millmerran have served their communities well but they are ageing and in need of replacement," she said.
"The construction program will provide local employment and training opportunities for local tradies, subcontractors and apprentices, as well as the local economic opportunities that come with investment in any community."
The facilities are part of a $1 billion state investment in rural and remote health infrastructure.
The program already includes the announcement of new health facilities at Bamaga, Blackwater, Camooweal, Charleville, Cow Bay, Moranbah, Morven, Normanton, Pormpuraaw, St George and Tara.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
