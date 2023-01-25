The North West Star
Four arrested after ten month operation targeting dangerous drugs in Cloncurry

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated January 25 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 4:00pm
Police seized more than $55k worth of methylamphetamine and other drugs in Cloncurry. Picture QPS.

More than $55,000 worth of drugs have been seized in Cloncurry as part of a ten month police operation.

