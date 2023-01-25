More than $55,000 worth of drugs have been seized in Cloncurry as part of a ten month police operation.
"Operation Olaf", which commenced in March 2022, targeted suppliers and traffickers of dangerous drugs in the north west Queensland town.
Police announced the investigation had finished after executing a series of search warrants and charging four people with drug-related offences.
Officer in Charge of the Cloncurry Police Station, Senior Sergeant Stephen Groenhuijzen, said Operation Olaf had disrupted and reduced the supply, trafficking and harm of methylamphetamine to the community.
"More arrests are planned for the imminent future and this is made possible through the ongoing support of our community, who continue to assist us in identifying drug dealers who seek to profit from the vulnerable in our community" Senior Sergeant Groenhuijzen said.
Police charged two women and two men from Cloncurry with a series of offences ranging from possession, production and supply of dangerous drugs as well as possession of suspected proceeds from drug offences. Other charges included the unlawful possession of firearms and knives.
One of the women has already had her charges dealt with before the Cloncurry Magistrates Court in December 2022. The other three are expected to appear in court throughout February and March.
Police encouraged anyone suffering from drug dependence to seek support from Queensland Health's Alcohol and Drug Information Service or other support services or networks.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
