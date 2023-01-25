Mayor Danielle Slade will write to the offices of the Prime Minister and the Premier to seek advice on how an alcohol ban in Alice Springs, announced on Tuesday, could impact Mount Isa.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles announced a three-month ban on the sale of takeaway alcohol in Alice Springs for Mondays and Tuesdays and reduced trading hours on other days as well as introducing a limit of one purchase per person daily.
Cr Slade said the Mount Isa City Council was developing a plan to bring together all key stakeholders and agencies to look at the city's crime issues.
"We are going to put together recommendations that we can take to the state and federal governments," Cr Slade told councillors at a meeting on Wednesday.
"It is important that we go to them with solutions that suit Mount Isa," she said.
Cr Slade called for residents to be "vigilant" by always reporting illegal activity to the police.
"If you see people drinking in public, report it to the Police. If you see people illegally camping, report it to the Police," she said.
"If you have youths walking around your streets late at night, report it to the Police. If you have property damage, vandalism or attempted break-ins, even littering, please report it.
Amid record crime figures, the mayor praised the efforts of police, but said the community needed "to be diligent and report any crimes or antisocial behaviour".
"I know there are a lot of community members out there who feel helpless to do anything about what's going on," Cr Slade said.
"Having a zero-tolerance approach as a community will not only identify the true statistics of the current situation but will go a long way towards helping Mount Isa get more support to address the issues."
