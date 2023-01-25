The North West Star
Mount Isa Mayor Danielle Slade calls for vigilance amid record crime statistics

JC
By Jeremy Cook
January 26 2023 - 8:00am
Mount Isa Mayor told residents to be vigilant at a council meeting on January 25. Picture Mount Isa City Council YouTube.

Mayor Danielle Slade will write to the offices of the Prime Minister and the Premier to seek advice on how an alcohol ban in Alice Springs, announced on Tuesday, could impact Mount Isa.

