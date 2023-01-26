Four former north west Queensland police officers have been awarded the Australian Police Medal (APM) in recognition of their contribution to policing.
Detective Senior Sergeant David Miles, Senior Sergeant John McArthur, Superintendent Rhys Newton and Chief Superintendent Stephen Dabinett were all recognised on Australia Day for their commitment.
Australian Police Medals are awarded by the Governor-General biannually in January and June on the recommendation of the responsible Commonwealth, state and territory ministers.
Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll praised the officers, who were recognised alongside nine others from the Queensland Police Service (QPS).
"We don't join the Service for any accolades, but each of these officers is deserving of this recognition for the work they've done across the span of their careers," she said.
"The recipients are dedicated officers of the QPS who are committed to keeping Queenslanders safe. I congratulate and thank each and every one of them."
All recipients have served throughout Queensland in several roles and areas.
Chief Superintendent Dabinett began in 1982 at Toowoomba before serving in a range of specialist roles across the state including in Mount Isa, before establishing himself as a leader of QPS's COVID-19 operations.
Detective Senior Sergeant Miles, who started his career with QPS in Mount Isa and Burketown in 1987, now works as the Officer in Charge of the Townsville Child Protection Investigation Unit and represents the police on multi-agency panels including the Youth Justice Taskforce.
Superintendent Newton started his career in Mareeba before working his way up to Officer in Charge at Innisfail and then a Patrol Inspector in the Far North District. Then he served as a District Officer initially in Mount Isa and currently in the Far North District.
Senior Sergeant McArthur is currently Officer in Charge of Cooktown Police Station, but before that worked in Cairns, Innisfail, Kowanyama, Coen, Aurukun and Normanton.
Commissioner Carroll said officers had been recognised for the leadership, innovation and the initiative they had displayed during their duty.
"Each officer has their own story," she said.
"Often comprised of the challenges they've faced and overcome through their career, but also the rewarding memories about the role they've played in their communities and the lives of everyday Queenslanders.
"I congratulate them for receiving this significant honour today."
Acting Police Minister Mark Furner extended his "heartfelt congratulations" to all officers, thanking them for their "dedicated service".
"I encourage you to take a moment and reflect on your achievements and your career to recognise all that you've given to your community and to the people of Queensland," he said.
The officers will be presented with their APM at an upcoming ceremony.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
