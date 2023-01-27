Volunteer Jan Schneekloth, whose work in the community spans decades has been named the 2023 Cloncurry Citizen of the Year.
Ms Schneekloth was celebrated for her humble contributions to the town through years of inspirational contributions and volunteer service.
The Citizen of the Year was presented the honour at a ceremony on Australia Day at the Cloncurry Community Precinct alongside several other award winners.
Cloncurry State School's school captain Lila-Rose Watson was named Young Citizen of the Year for his advocacy for community spirit and volunteering efforts at local events.
Other winners included Jill Smith for the Arts and Culture Award, Brad Smith for Community Volunteer of the Year, Justin Sealy for the Senior Sports Award, Grace Abdy for the Dave Watt Memorial Junior Sport Award and Wendy Baker for the Southern Gulf NRM Sarus Crane Award.
The Cloncurry Masquerade Ball was also celebrated with the Community Event of the Year Award, while Cloncurry Police Liason Officers won the Mayors Community Spirit Award.
Four achievement awards were also presented to Nick Johnson, Alistair Sheahan, Ben Daniels and Kash Harrison-Douglas.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
