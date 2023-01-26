A proposed housing development in Mount Isa has divided councillors after a motion to extend a timeframe for community consultation was shot down during January's council meeting.
The proposal, issued by the state government, involves the construction of 30 one-bedroom units on the corner of Nineteenth Avenue and Brilliant Street in Parkside and will be used to house government employees.
Mount Isa City Council has until February 7 to respond to Department of Energy and Public Works with any issues it has with the development after a resolution put forward by Mayor Danielle Slade to extend that date was shot down unanimously by her fellow councillors.
Cr Slade she was concerned about the location and the resulting traffic of the proposed development, which lies near two schools and two day care centres.
"Ideally Mount Isa City Council would be granted a short extension of time to conduct some local community consultation to inform the council's response," she said.
If built, the development will sit opposite St Joseph's Catholic Primary School and one block away from Happy Valley State School on Twenty Third Avenue.
Happy Valley Kindergarten also sits close, on the corner of Brilliant Street and Twenty Third Avenue, while Family Day Care is located on the corner of Nineteenth and Fourth Avenue.
Councillors Peta MacRae and Kim Coghlan agreed that traffic wouldn't be an issue.
Cr MacRae said there would be access to the development on Nineteenth Avenue from Fourth Avenue, away from the two schools.
"We've been advocating for improved housing conditions for government workers and more housing to attract quality staff to our area for as long as I've been on council," she said.
"I'm in full support of the development."
The North West Star has reached out to the Department of Energy and Public Works for more information.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.