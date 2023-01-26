The North West Star
Health care graduates join North West HHS from around Australia

January 27 2023 - 8:00am
Isaac ODempsey, Sophie Witherspoon, Samantha Bates, Vidhushan Paheerathan and Menno Glas will begin their careers as junior doctors in north west Queensland. Picture supplied.

North west Queensland has boosted its health service this week with the addition of 28 health care graduates.

