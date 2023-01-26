North west Queensland has boosted its health service this week with the addition of 28 health care graduates.
The cohort consists of five junior doctors and 23 nurses and midwives who joined the North West Hospital and Health Service (HHS) from locations around the country with some relocating from the Northern Territory, New South Wales and Victoria.
Of the five intern doctors, four studied in Townsville at James Cook University, while the other joined from the University of Melbourne.
All five doctors are on the Rural Generalist Pathway which gives junior medical officers the opportunity to explore a variety of clinical training and develop an advanced set of skills to support the health needs of rural communities.
North West HHS Acting Chief Executive Sean Birgan said it was promising to see the number of interns and graduates applying to live and work rurally.
"We are very excited to welcome these new intern doctors and graduate nurses who will have opportunities unique to the North West," he said.
"North West HHS has a reputation for being a challenging and rewarding training facility and these staff will reap the rewards of choosing our health service to support them as they progress their careers."
Mr Birgan said the 2023 group would play an incredibly important role in the local community.
"As we continue to live with COVID-19 and manage the general healthcare of our communities, we know how essential it is to ensure our workforce remains strong to best take care of our vulnerable population."
