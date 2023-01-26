A man has suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a crocodile while working in a remote part of the Northern Territory.
NT Police said the man was believed to be collecting crocodile eggs at a station near Daly River, about 230 kilometres from Darwin, when he was bitten in the right leg by the reptile.
Due to the remote location of the attack, the man had to be flown out of the area by private helicopter, before he was transported to Royal Darwin Hospital via St John Ambulance.
The man is currently undergoing surgery for his injuries, which are considered serious but not life-threatening.
Police said NT Worksafe had been advised of the incident and will be carrying out enquiries.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
