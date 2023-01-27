A much-needed piece of medical equipment worth almost $10,000 has been donated to Mount Isa Hospital to help treat newborn babies with jaundice more effectively.
The equipment, a Bilisofy LED Phototherapy system, was donated to the hospital's Special Care Nursery by the Humpty Dumpty Foundation and Coates Foundation.
The technology uses phototherapy to effectively treat jaundice which occurs most commonly in babies, and more specifically premature newborns.
Without prompt treatment, jaundice can cause long-term issues. In really severe cases, it can cause damage to parts of the brain that affect hearing, vision and control of movement.
Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Jo La Spina said the donation was very welcomed.
"Having this piece of equipment means we can treat babies with jaundice more effectively and hopefully get them home as soon as possible," she said.
The new equipment also allows parents to hold or feed their child without disturbing the therapeutic treatment in progress.
Coates' Mount Isa Branch Manager Tane Iwikau said it was great to see the equipment making a difference in the local community.
"It's wonderful to see firsthand the equipment in the nursery already being used by babies needing to be treated for jaundice," he said.
Humpty Dumpty Foundation Founder and Chairman Paul Francis OAM said the support could "make a real difference".
"Now more than ever it's important to us that we continue to support hospitals and health services right across the country."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.