The Albanese federal government claims its intervention in the national energy market has positively affected household power bills.
Sky-high power bills are set to be lower than expected in 2023. Wholesale electricity prices in Queensland are forecast to drop by 44 per cent compared to before the intervention.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government policy would "take some of the sting" out of power bills.
Treasury analysis of electricity futures - contracts to supply electricity based on predicted wholesale prices - traded on the Australian Stock Exchange has shown energy retailers are anticipating sharp price declines.
The Energy Price Relief Plan, which caps gas prices at $12 per gigajoule for 12 months, was passed by parliament on December 15, 2022, and is set to be fully implemented in March this year.
The legislation also caps domestic coal prices at $125 per tonne over the same period. This will benefit Queenslanders as coal-fired power stations generate more than three-quarters of the state's electricity.
According to the treasury analysis, the anticipated wholesale price in Queensland dropped from $219.91 per megawatt hour in November 2022 to $124.18 per megawatt hour in December 2022 after the bill passed.
Retail electricity bills for 2023-2024 are now expected to be $230 lower than initially predicted, which Mr Chalmers said demonstrated the value of the "timely and targeted" intervention.
"The price rises that were forecast were untenable and that's why we acted. Our intervention will help take some of the sting out of power prices for families and businesses," the treasurer said.
"Our package is responsible and reasonable, timely and targeted.
"This isn't an overnight fix. It's going to take some time, but it's heartening to see the plan is already starting to work."
Kennedy MP Bob Katter praised the government's intervention, but questioned whether coal price reductions would have a significant impact on the final cost of electricity for consumers.
"I applaud the Prime Minister for doing what he did, but to say that translates into an almost 50 per cent reduction in electricity is ridiculous," Mr Katter said.
"The wholesale price bears no relation to the retail price ... the price of coal is a very small portion of the final cost of electricity.
"There's the marketing charges, there's the transmission costs (Powerlink), the reticulation costs (Ergon) and the power station charges for manufacturing the electricity out of coal."
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.