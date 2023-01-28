Disaster assistance has been extended to several locations across regional Queensland, including Mount Isa, Burketown and Doomadgee.
Assistance has already been announced for several other councils in western north west Queensland including the Carpentaria, Croydon, Mornington Island Winton, Boulia and Diamantina Shire Councils.
Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said the assistance will provide financial support for counter disaster operations aimed at public safety and the restoration of essential public assets such as roads and bridges to get the communities back on their feet.
"As flood waters have receded, we've acted swiftly to extend immediate financial support to affected councils," Minister Watt said.
"The Commonwealth and Queensland Governments have worked closely over the past few weeks to support 26 councils across Queensland so they can get back on their feet sooner."
Queensland Acting Fire and Emergency Services Minister Mark Furner said the funding would alleviate the financial burden on impacted communities.
"This January monsoonal rainfall has seen extensive flooding, damage to public infrastructure and road closures across Queensland, including the continued isolation of Burke and Doomadgee Shires," he said.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
