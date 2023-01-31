Traeger MP Robbie Katter has expressed frustration at the lack of support for Mount Isa's escalating youth crime issue.
A visit from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to Alice Springs last week prompted a three-month ban on the sale of takeaway alcohol on Mondays and Tuesdays for the outback Northern Territory town which has struggled with spiralling crime rates.
Mr Katter said he feared alcohol restrictions in Alice Springs would shift the problem elsewhere, potentially to Mount Isa.
"There's no use just displacing this problem," he said. "We are ill-equipped to deal with the crime rates as they are, let alone a further influx."
Mount Isa has long grappled with a growing crime problem.
Queensland Police data showed 2022 was the city's worst year for vehicle theft since 2001, with 274 offences recorded for the unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
Property crime also increased in 2022 with 1048 unlawful entry of property offences recorded, an increase of 231 on 2021.
The KAP leader said Mount Isa was struggling with these issues on a daily basis.
"We in Mount Isa have been dealing with crippling crime rates for far too long, yet are still to receive any recognition of this, let alone a visit from the Prime Minister," he said.
"Mount Isa has similar problems to the Northern Territory but because we are in a separate state, we get treated differently by the federal government.
"Mount Isa is smack-bang along the first bitumen road into Queensland as you cross the border from the Northern Territory.
"I've caught wind of Tennant Creek residents calling Mount Isa "Sin City", because they can get away with a lot more under Queensland laws."
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palasczcuk announced a series of changes to the state's youth crime laws in late-December which included $10 million in funding for engine mobilisers in Mount Isa, Cairns and Townsville.
At a council meeting in January, Mount Isa Mayor Danielle Slade said she would write to both the Premier and the Prime Minister's offices in regards to ongoing crime in the city.
Cr Slade also urged residents to remain "vigilant" and report illegal activity to the police.
"The Mount Isa Police are doing an excellent job of solving crimes and bringing people before the courts, but they need the community to be diligent and report any crimes or antisocial behaviour," she said.
"Having a zero-tolerance approach as a community will not only identify the true statistics of the current situation but will go a long way towards helping Mount Isa get more support to address the issues."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
