Police have charged a 12-year-old girl from Townsville in relation to the alleged theft of three cars in Mount Isa over the weekend.
Police reported two Toyota Prados and a white Kia Sportage were allegedly stolen shortly after midnight on January 28 when several youths gained entry to a business on Camooweal Street.
Police monitored the vehicles' movements and deployed a tyre deflation device on one of the Prados, bringing it to a stop along Kingfisher Road at around 4:15am.
The occupants exited the vehicle and jumped into second Prado before fleeing. It wasn't until more than 3 hours later that police located the Kia on Kookaburra Street and took two 12-year-old girls into custody.
A 12-year-old Townsville girl was charged with one count each of entering a premises and committing an indictable offence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.
She was denied bail and is due to appear in the Mount Isa Children's Court, while the second girl was transported home with investigations continuing.
The second Prado, a white 2020 4WD with Queensland registration QGRE05 remains outstanding.
Police have called for witnesses or anyone with information about the vehicle to come forward.
Investigations are ongoing.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
