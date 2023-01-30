Federal member for Kennedy Bob Katter has weighed in on the Australia Day debate with calls for a second day to celebrate First Nations people.
Mr Katter suggested celebrating the proposed "First Australian's Day" on the Queen's Birthday holiday, which is set to become the King's birthday in 2023.
In assessing the national discussion surrounding Australia Day, Mr Katter said January 26 should continue to be celebrated as the nation's annual public holiday.
"There should be a day we respect the people who came here and turned this into a small but significant nation and created a standard of living as high as anywhere in the world," he said.
"Australia as we know it today is an entirely different animal from when the second Australians arrived.
"I think Australia Day should be a day in which we respect our forebears that came from overseas, but there should be another day in which we respect the people that were already here.
"So, let's substitute the Queen's birthday, for First Australian's Day."
He said while he had respect for England, he also revered the constitution.
"I believe infinitely more, that all men and women are equal," he said.
"I'm sorry, but having kings and queens is not compatible with all people being equal."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
