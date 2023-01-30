Showers and temperatures in the mid-thirties have been forecast for the next week across north west Queensland.
The Bureau of Meteorology has also forecast possible storms for Tuesday and Wednesday in the Mount Isa region, while towns up in the Gulf are expected to cop up to more than 100mm of rain.
The Bureau's forecast shows an 80 per cent chance of rain for Tuesday in Mount Isa with temperatures set to reach a top of 31 degrees and a low of 24.
Rain could fall again on Wednesday most likely in the afternoon and the evening. Light winds and partly cloudy skies will remain throughout the rest of the day with temperatures rising to a maximum of 34 degrees and a low of 24.
Thursday will be drier and partly cloudy with light southerly winds of up 25km/h. Temperatures are expected to reach a top of 35 degrees and a low of 24.
Similar conditions are forecast for the end of the week with temperatures reaching a maximum of 34 degrees on Friday and a minimum of 22 degrees.
The possibility of a few showers will return across the weekend with a medium chance of rain predicted for Sunday. Temperatures will reach as high as 35 on Saturday and 36 on Sunday.
As for the lake levels, Mount Isa Water Board reports Lake Moondarra is sitting at 37.63 per cent capacity, while Lake Julius is at 99.4 per cent.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
