The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Black Stars displace Cavaliers at top of Mount Isa Cricket table

JC
By Jeremy Cook
February 1 2023 - 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Black Stars cruised past the Cavaliers in round ten of Mount Isa cricket to take top spot on the ladder. File picture.

The Cavaliers have been displaced at the top of the Mount Isa cricket ladder after suffering another defeat, this time to the Black Stars, over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.