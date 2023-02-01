The Cavaliers have been displaced at the top of the Mount Isa cricket ladder after suffering another defeat, this time to the Black Stars, over the weekend.
The win for the Black Stars means they go top of the ladder after 10 rounds, while the Cavaliers drop down to second with three points in hand of third placed Panthers.
It was the Cavaliers who took to the crease first at Captain Cook Oval on Saturday after the Stars won the toss and elected to bowl.
A disappointing innings produced just 119 runs off 30 overs for the Cavs as they struggled to handle an in form bowling attack.
Nadeesh Wickramasekara was the pick of the crop for the Stars, picking up three wickets for just 15 runs as he tore through the Cavs' top order.
Kyle Bartolo and Anurag Saraswat also proved handy with the ball with both taking two wickets each.
It only took 17 overs for the Stars to have the game wrapped up once they took to the crease.
Calvin Phund and Cameron Squires were the top scorers, notching 40 and 31 respectively as the Black Stars cruised to victory with six wickets in hand.
Stars Coach and club president Ash Benson said the win would give the squad confidence moving in to the latter stages of the season.
"The team as a whole are pretty happy with being on top knowing that we've still got some improvements," he said. "I think the feeling was pretty good considering that we don't think we've played anywhere near our best cricket yet.
"To be on top of the table early in to 2023 gives the guys a bit of confidence."
Elsewhere around the grounds, a Panthers forfeit meant the Bulls claimed their first win of the season. A seven point gap between third and fourth, however, means the Bulls will stay in last place, while the Panthers also hold their place on the ladder in third.
Coming up on February 4, the Cavaliers will play the Western Bulls at Sunset Oval, while the Black Stars and the Panthers will go head to head at Captain Cook Oval.
Ladder as it stands:
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
