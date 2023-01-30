The North West Star
Around 60,000 hectares of critical habitat near Mount Isa set for protection under agreement

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated January 31 2023 - 9:49am, first published 8:00am
Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon has announced the creation of Norfolk Nature Refuge, located approximately 200km from Mount Isa. Picture supplied.

Around 60,000 hectares of critical habitat in north west Queensland will be protected under a conservation agreement between landholders and the state government.

