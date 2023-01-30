Around 60,000 hectares of critical habitat in north west Queensland will be protected under a conservation agreement between landholders and the state government.
Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon announced the creation of two new nature refuges to be located north west of Mount Isa on January 24.
Nature refuges are a class of private protected area under the state's Nature Conservation Act and are administered by a legally binding conservation agreement between the government and property owners.
Ms Scanlon said the refuges were part of a $262.5 million investment in creating and expanding national parks and areas of conservation.
"Queenslanders have made it clear: they want us to continue to protect our environment and great lifestyle," she said.
"We selected these pristine locations which adjoin existing protected areas to further preserve the conservation values of the area and ensure our wildlife will thrive."
The two new protected areas include the Norfolk Nature Refuge which is located 200km north west of Mount Isa, as well as Herbertvale, located 260km north west of Mount Isa.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
