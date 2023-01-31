The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

School kids report 'lunchbox guilt', back to school research shows

JC
By Jeremy Cook
January 31 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Research has shown a growing trend of 'lunchbox guilt' and food wastage amongst Australian school kids. File picture.

New research has shown an abundance of food wastage amongst school kids with up to $55 worth of food being wasted each week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.