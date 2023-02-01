Mount Isa's hockey players will meet at the end of February to determine the sports' fate in the city as the hockey association struggles to fill positions on its board.
The Mount Isa Hockey Association has been looking to fill committee roles since December 2022, and have made a desperate plea to the wider Mount Isa community for help.
If the association is unable to form a committee, officials have said they will have no other option but to shut the sport down which would spell the end of hockey in Mount Isa.
Treasurer Ranita Toholke said she took on her role last year, despite not having any hockey experience.
"You don't need to play hockey to be involved," Ms Toholke said.
"I highly recommend anyone who can spare a few hours, consider coming on board and joining the committee."
The association's Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on February 26 at the Mount Isa Hockey Clubhouse which is where they will hope to fill a number of roles.
These include President, Administration Director, Rep and Events Director, Competition and Participation Director and Facility Director.
Ms Toholke encouraged hockey players to put up their hands for the latter two roles as hockey knowledge was essential.
"The Mount Isa Hockey players are a great bunch of people, they provide a very inclusive, safe & welcoming space," she said.
"I have met so many wonderful local families & Tonk & I made so many new friends through helping hockey out."
The association was also on the lookout for volunteers to help run the canteen.
"If anyone would be interested in this or any other position please come along to the AGM," Ms Toholke said.
The AGM will start at 5pm on Sunday, February 26. Anyone interested in more information or to nominate for a position, should email mtisahockeyassoc@gmail.com.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
