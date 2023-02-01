The region's power distributor has blamed severe weather for damaging equipment and cutting power to more than 3300 customers across north west Queensland.
Ergon Energy reported a power outage at 5:45am on Wednesday morning which affected customers all over the region.
Power was lost in locations such as Corfield, Hughenden, Julia Creek, McKinlay, Prairies, Richmond, Stamford, Torrens Creek and Winton.
Ergon Energy released a statement saying its crews found equipment damaged in Hughenden following severe storms the previous day.
"Local crews found equipment damage at the substation at Hughenden, which has been impacted by recent storms," the statement said.
"While we have been able to restore power to all affected customers, specialist substation crews from Townsville are doing a comprehensive damage assessment before replacing or repairing the equipment."
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Hughenden copped approximately 65mm of rain on Tuesday evening with more rain forecast for Wednesday.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
