Power restored to more than 3,300 customers in north west Queensland

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated February 1 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 11:30am
Ergon Energy has restored power to more than 3,300 customers across north west Queensland after an early morning power outage. File picture.

The region's power distributor has blamed severe weather for damaging equipment and cutting power to more than 3300 customers across north west Queensland.

JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

