BEAUDESERT mother and part time farmhand Hayley Turner has issued a warning to others after falling sick with Q Fever earlier this month.
Ms Turner said she and her five-year-old son Griffin Russell both fell ill after handing a newborn calf at her parents' Lamington farm just before Christmas.
"The little one had become separated from its mother, so we had to get it to its mum in another paddock," she said.
"It was still slimy when I picked it up."
Two weeks later the symptoms were evident.
"I had a splitting headache for four days and was sensitive to light, before I got really sick and ended up in hospital," Ms Turner said.
"My dad had Q Fever years ago and they had to put him in an induced coma. He said it looked like I had Q Fever so I had bloods done and it turned out that I did have it."
Ms Turner said Griffin fell ill at the same time but was better within 24 hours.
"I'd been up most of the night on New Years Eve with a splitting headache and high fever," she said.
" I was so cold my teeth were chattering and then so hot I was covered in sweat."
Beaudesert GP Michael Rice said a study conducted byt the Red Cross Blood Bank in the 2000s showed a significant number of rural Australians had been exposed to Q Fever -as many as one in 24 compared to one in 50 in city populations.
"Q Fever occurs on every content except Antarctica and is spread by animals, particularly cattle," he said.
"But you can also get it from horses, pigs, goats, cats and dogs as well as from Australian native animals."
For this reason, people who work with animals or at meatworks and wildlife carers are most at risk.
Dr Rice said people can get the disease by inhaling bacteria that can live in the dust in a cattle yard for three years.
He said the symptoms ranged from person to person.
"It can be so mild you don't know you've had it or so severe that you can't get out of bed for weeks.
"It can affect your heart, your bones, your liver and it is possible to die from it."
Dr Rice said it was necessary to have a blood test and a skin test before being vaccinated.
"If we vaccinate people who have had it beofre they can react quite strongly to the vaccine," he said.
"That doesn't happen with many other diseases, for example if you've had COVID and we give you a COVID vaccine it just makes you stronger but with the Q Fever vaccine you can have a reaction ranging from very mild to not being able to get out of bed.
"It's important to find a doctor who is qualified to do the testing and administer the vaccine ... and it's worth making a specific appointment."
Dr Rice said patients looking to get Q Fever tested and vaccinated should let their doctors know ahead of time and if their own GP does not have the necessary training they can be referred to one who is qualified.
He said many practices charged a fee for Q Fever tests and vaccines, some of which could be claimed back from Medicare, except in cases where vaccination is an employment obligation and the costs are met by employers.
Ms Turner said the time and effort was worth it.
"I'd encourage anyone who works with livestock to get the Q Fever vaccine," she said.
"It's not as simple as getting your usual jabs but. having just had Q Fever, it's worth it.
"If I had my time over, I would have gladly spent a day stuffing around in town to get jabbed like a pin cushion to avoid Q Fever.
"It wasn't fun."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.