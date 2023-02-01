Former Winton producer Charlie Phillott, who took on ANZ which led to a Banking Royal Commission, has died aged 88.
The Winton cattle grazier made headlines when he was ordered off his Carisbrooke Station, which had been in his family for 50 years, after the bank deemed it an "unviable risk", despite never missing a mortgage repayment in 2015.
His fight for his land eventually saw ANZ return the station and offer Mr Phillott compensation and an apology.
Outback photographer John Elliott knew of Mr Phillott from the early 1990s and was in awe of him.
He finally met him when he moved to Winton some years later and formed a strong friendship.
Mr Elliott said he was known for his pioneering work in tourism, which he turned to as a way to generate income during the drought.
"He was a visionary and a an amazing man," he said.
Mr Elliott said he was honoured when Mr Phillott invited him to sit in on a meeting with the ANZ bank.
"The bank advised he bring his lawyer, but he invited me instead, and he looked them in the eye and told them the wrong they had done," Mr Elliott said.
"The bank then admitted their wrong and apologised to him.
"He also called for financial compensation for rural customers that banks had "knowingly forced into hardship, which he received."
When Justice Hayne released his highly-anticipated final report into Australia's finance sector, he outlined a number of reforms to improve the way banks treat rural customers.
These included topics such as land valuations, distressed agricultural loans, default interest charges and farm debt mediation.
At the time of the final report, Mr Phillott said he was thankful of Justice Hayne's work, but that it was now up to the federal government to see it through.
"If they don't sort that out, the banks are free to do it all again," he said.
"They have ruined businesses that they had no right to."
Oakey veterinarian David Pascoe, who helped Mr Phillott fight his ANZ case said he was "a true pillar of the community".
He certainly was an outstanding citizen who didn't deserve the treatment he received from the bank, as he had done everything they asked of him," Dr Pascoe said.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'.
