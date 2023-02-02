Cloncurry's Chinaman Creek Dam recreational area has reopened to the public as work on its multimillion dollar upgrades near completion.
The Cloncurry Shire Council released a statement , which said the area would open to members of the public on February 1 with an official opening planned for the coming months.
Cloncurry Shire Chief Executive Philip Keirle urged the public to be mindful of minor construction work yet to be completed.
"Though the area will be open to the public, there are still some minor works that need to be completed," Mr Keirle said in a statement.
"Please be mindful of tradies when they're on-site and any related signage."
The project, which has been in the works since 2021, cost $2.8 million and was intended to increase recreational options within Cloncurry.
The upgraded amenities include a new pavilion, barbecue facilities, a playground, storage for water equipment, a pontoon, a segregated swimming area with outdoor showers, a toilet block and a carpark.
There is also space for food trucks and a bar as well as a shared pedestrian path and cycleway connecting the dam with the town.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
