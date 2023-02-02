The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Support offered to staff at Mount Isa Hospital after alleged break-in

JC
By Jeremy Cook
February 2 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Details of an alleged break-in at Mount Isa Hospital are still unclear, however, police have said one arrest was made in relation to the incident. File picture.

Police are investigating an alleged break-in which occurred at the hospital's Community Health Services building overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.