Police are investigating an alleged break-in which occurred at the hospital's Community Health Services building overnight.
The incident was confirmed by the North West Hospital and Health Service in a statement to media today.
"The safety and wellbeing of our staff is paramount and an incident like this can be distressing," a statement read.
"Executive staff members have been onsite supporting staff and access to the hospital's employee assistance provider has also been made available."
One arrest was made, according to police, however further details of what happened are unclear at this stage.
Police have also said a second alleged burglary took place at the hospital on January 28 where three vehicles were allegedly stolen, but subsequently recovered.
More to come.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
