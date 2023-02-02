Australian motorbike stunt performer Robbie Maddison will visit the outback in March as part of Winton's Way Out West Festival, it has been announced.
The record-breaking motocross athlete will join two-time World Games champion Pat Bowden and Sydney's Freestyle Kings at the festival.
The two-night festival will also feature a line-up of Australia's premier country music artists and some of Australia's best professional bull riders as part of PBR's Bulls, Bands and Bikes After Dark (PBR's BAD).
It will be the first time PBR have staged an event in Winton.
PBR Australia General Manager Glen Young said Way Out West Fest was quite a bit different to what they were used to producing.
"It is an event model that we [have] been considering for quite a few years," he said.
"We are definitely excited to see it all come together in Winton."
Bowden and Maddison both expressed their excitement for competing at the event.
Maddison said he was looking forward to the variety on offer.
"From the music side of things to the bull riding and of course you have the best FMX team in the business so it should be a wild couple of days which I'm all about," he said.
"I can't wait to get out west with my Freestyle Kings teammates."
Bowden echoed those sentiments saying, "Normally it's just myself and my teammates putting it on the line".
"So it's nice having some bull riders on the day throwing down with us," he said.
"I can't wait for March to come around."
Award-winning musicians Andrew Farriss from INXS and Amy Sheppard from Sheppard will headline the festival and will be supported by Andrew Swift, Hayley Jensen, Melanie Dyer, Robbie Mortimer and James Van Cooper.
Winton Shire Council has launched an overflow camping site at Winton Showgrounds with thousands of visitors expected to flock to descend on the town.
Powered and unpowered campsites will be available as well as a "Tent City Glamping precinct".
Winton Mayor Gavin Baskett said the event would be a significant boost for the town's economy.
"This is a significant event for Winton as it brings thousands of people to town from all over the country and will inject significant funds into small businesses," he said.
"The Way Out West Fest is not only great to encourage visitors to our small town but also a highlight for locals and I'm sure the PBR and Freestyle Kings will add another element to the excitement."
The festival will take place across two nights on March 31 to April 1.
