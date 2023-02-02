The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Three additional police graduates deployed to Mount Isa district

JC
By Jeremy Cook
February 2 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three more QPS graduates will be stationed in Mount Isa and Cloncurry. File picture.

Three police graduates will be deployed to Mount Isa's policing district, it has been announced, after undergoing six months of specialist training in Brisbane.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.