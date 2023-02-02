Three police graduates will be deployed to Mount Isa's policing district, it has been announced, after undergoing six months of specialist training in Brisbane.
The graduates will be stationed at two stations across the district in Mount Isa and Cloncurry.
The officers form part of the latest cohort of 89 new recruits who graduated from the QPS academy on Thursday morning.
From the pool of recruits, the Cairns station alone received eight graduates, the highest total of any station around the state, while the Cairns district received 11, the same amount as Townsville.
All academy graduates underwent six months of specialist domestic violence training, risk and trauma management, while also participating in units with a specific focus on cultural complexities.
Commissioner Katarina Carroll welcomed the graduates, saying the job was "no easy task".
"You will face many challenges and you will experience many hardships," she said.
"But when facing these challenges, you will be rewarded, you will feel great satisfaction when you are there for people in need, and the relationships you build will last a lifetime."
Mount Isa's three graduates will join the four recruits who came in October 2022.
They will now undertake a First Year Constable training program where they will hone their skills under the guidance of experienced officers.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.