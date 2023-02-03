Mount Isa's Sexual Health Clinic will extend its opening hours for two days including Valentine's Day.
The clinic, which is located across from Splashez Aquatic Centre at 1 Barkly Highway has encouraged the community to make plans for a routine check-up come Valentine's Day.
Sexual Health Nurse Navigator Kylee Parsons said free and confidential consultations were available to everyone in the region whether or not they have symptoms.
"Integrating routine testing into your life is important for prioritising your wellbeing," she said.
"The long-lasting effects of untreated STI's are poor and can lead to pain, infertility and pelvic inflammatory disease.
"If you are having regular or casual sex with different partners, we encourage you to make the most of our extended evening opening hours and come see us.
"These evenings will be a walk-in clinic with minimal questions asked our priority is ensuring you feel safe and comfortable."
The clinic will be open until 7:30pm on February 13 and 14.
It will also open during the week for free and confidential consultations. Those aged between 15 and 30 years old are highly encouraged to attend.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
